Teen arrested in connection to Mountain Brook robbery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Teen arrested in connection to Mountain Brook robbery

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Kameren Daquone Wright, 18. (Source: Mountain Brook Police Department) Kameren Daquone Wright, 18. (Source: Mountain Brook Police Department)
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL (WBRC) -

Mountain Brook police took a suspect into custody following a robbery in the 3500 block of Mills Springs Road.

On Tuesday, police arrested 18-year-old Kameren Daquone Wright.

Police say Wright is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and trafficking stolen identities.

He is being held on $275,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly