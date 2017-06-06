Jasper police searching for missing man

Jasper police department are asking for assistance in searching for a missing man.

38-year-old Christopher Braden was last seen on Wednesday, May 31. Detectives believe Braden was in Jefferson County on June 1.

Braden is 6 feet three inches, 250 to 260 pounds with long hair and no facial hair. He has a tattoo of a semicolon on his left wrist and a blue Brahma bull on his right upper arm.

He was last seen driving his 2008 blue Toyota Scion with the tag #64AK362.

If anyone has any information, please contact Sargent Matt Dozier at 205-221-8148 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 205-221-6790.

