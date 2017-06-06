Heavy rain lead to some flooding in Jefferson County Tuesday

Heavy rains caused several problems for drivers in Jefferson County on Tuesday. City and county work crews were spread out across the area.

The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency reported sporadic flooding across the area. Parts of Columbiana Road were flooded. Still, some cars continued to go through the water which could end up being a costly mistake.

"If you drive through a big area of standing water, it can splash it up under the car into your electrical system. Stall your car out. Leave you stranded and leave you with a pretty big repair bill," said Clay Ingram with AAA of Alabama.

Dickey Springs Road is another area where it usually floods after a heavy rain. Jefferson County road crews were watching for problems there, trying to prevent some areas from flooding in the future.

"We are working on replacing culverts now and making sure our culverts are clear and they are operating properly. So the water will flow off of the right of ways in a timely manner," Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commissioner said.

In Hoover, there was a tree blocking part of Alford Avenue. Hoover PD says down trees are not a problem now.

Part of Acton Road was blocked by Vestavia Police after the rains caused rocks and gravel to spill out on the road.

Ingram said there could be more road problems in the future due to heavy rains with more rock slides, trees down, and growing potholes.

