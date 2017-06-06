Jefferson County hoping to generate money for county services with higher credit rating

Jefferson County leaders are hoping to get a better deal from Wall Street. On Tuesday, representatives of the credit rating agency Standards and Poor’s were in Birmingham meeting with Jefferson County Commissioners and county officials.

They listened to a presentation from the county about their financial condition following the 2011 bankruptcy. The county is seeking a higher credit rating so it can resell its school construction warrants. That would generate millions of dollars for county services.

"The management practices that the commission and our county manager has put into place is working. The citizens are being able to see the difference for the first time," said Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commissioner.

The county hopes to sell new school construction bonds by July 31. The county hopes to get an additional $36 million for roads and economic development.

All Jefferson County schools will split $18 million of the refinancing deal.

