All Birmingham-area Mattress Firm stores participating in Foster Kids Initiative

All 20 Birmingham-area Mattress Firm stores are accepting new clothing and monetary donations for their Mattress Firm Foster Kids Initiative. All items donated will go to local foster kids ages newborn to 17 via the Kids to Love nonprofit organization.

"It might be diapers for that infant, or something nice for that 18 year old to wear so they won't be ostracized by their peers," Birmingham-area Manager Patty Ferrara said. "We can't all be parents to foster children, but we can all help foster children."

The clothing drive lasts until Sunday, June 18. You can drop off donations at any store from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information on the Mattress Firm Foster Kids, visit https://www.mattressfirmfosterkids.org.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.