Special election will cost Jefferson Co. $1 million

It will cost Jefferson County around $1 million to put on a special election and possible runoff to fill Alabama's U.S. Senate seat.

On Tuesday, commissioners were told they would have to cover the cost of the election - at least for now. The state of Alabama will reimburse the county at some point.

County Registrar Barry Stephenson says the county usually budgets for an extra election, but that went to cover the county's school tax renewal.

"The county has taken the step today to make sure the funds are necessary so we can properly administer an election on both August 15 and September 26. So the reimbursement will be worked out at a later date," said Stephenson.

Stephenson said the county could not save money by getting the state of Alabama to hold the special election a week later for the Birmingham and city council race. State law would require more elections machines than the county has in its possession.

