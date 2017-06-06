Special election will cost Jefferson Co. $1 million

Heavy rains caused several problems for drivers in Jefferson County on Tuesday. City and county work crews were spread out across the area.More >>
Heavy rains caused several problems for drivers in Jefferson County on Tuesday. City and county work crews were spread out across the area.More >>
Jefferson County leaders are hoping to get a better deal from Wall Street. On Tuesday, representatives of the credit rating agency Standards and Poor’s were in Birmingham meeting with Jefferson County Commissioners and county officials.More >>
Jefferson County leaders are hoping to get a better deal from Wall Street. On Tuesday, representatives of the credit rating agency Standards and Poor’s were in Birmingham meeting with Jefferson County Commissioners and county officials.More >>
It will cost Jefferson County around $1 million to put on a special election and possible runoff to fill Alabama's U.S. Senate seat.More >>
It will cost Jefferson County around $1 million to put on a special election and possible runoff to fill Alabama's U.S. Senate seat.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his apartment.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his apartment.More >>
All 20 Birmingham-area Mattress Firm stores are accepting new clothing and monetary donations for their Mattress Firm Foster Kids Initiative.More >>
All 20 Birmingham-area Mattress Firm stores are accepting new clothing and monetary donations for their Mattress Firm Foster Kids Initiative.More >>