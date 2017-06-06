Mercedes-Benz employees help build Habitat for Humanity home

Mercedes-Benz employees helped build a Habitat for Humanity home for the Davis family in Tuscaloosa's Alberta community.

The family is happy so many people wanted to help them.

"No more moving around. No more hopping around town. Or the neighborhood seems like it's getting too bad. We don't want our girls around it. We're going to stay in one spot now," Kourtney Davis said.

This is the second Habitat For Humanity Home built by Mercedes-Benz.

The first was in Birmingham last year.



