Jill: Wet weather gradually moves out Tuesday evening

Much drier weather looks to move in this evening and the coverage of showers will gradually decrease through Tuesday night. Temperatures overnight fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

Wednesday starts off mostly cloudy, especially east of I-65 and south of I-20 where wrap around moisture will still exist. There is a small chance for a shower across this zone, otherwise the trend during the day will be for drier air to filter in from the northwest and for increasing sunshine.

You will notice a significant difference in the feel of the air as the sticky air departs the region. Temperatures climb into the lower 80s for highs.

Thursday and Friday morning will feel the most refreshing with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

The heat builds back in over the weekend and so will humid conditions by Sunday. That will set the stage for a few showers forming on Sunday afternoon across east Alabama.

If you are hoping to get back in the garden, make up an outdoor game or attend an outdoor event, then you are in luck starting Wednesday and lasting through the weekend.

First Alert for rain and storm chances returning in full force early next week.

