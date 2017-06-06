First-time home buyers recognized in Tuscaloosa

Buying your first home can be tough, if not impossible, for some.

That's why Community Service Programs of West Alabama is celebrating a program it uses that has helped put dozens of families in homes for the first time.

It's recognizing Neighborhood Works Week by highlighting the impact of home ownership throughout West Alabama.

A ceremony is planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gateway in Tuscaloosa.

Community Service Programs has run a first-time home buyers program for nearly two years.

Since then, they have prepared nearly 50 people to buy their first home by achieving mortgage readiness.

That means helping people better prepare when it comes to credit, debt and savings, then helping them find a home that fits their family's needs.

"For many, it's as simple as having control of your environment. Being able to have an opportunity for their sons and daughters to have a room of their own. So we're excited be able to celebrate that achievement with them," said Housing Counseling Coordinator Antwon Prince-Sealy.

For more information on the first-time home buyer program at Community Service Programs of West Alabama, you can call (205) 469-0358 or (205) 469-0388.



