UA thrower Joe Williams ready for NCAA Track Championships

Competition gets underway in Eugene on Wednesday for the NCAA Championships and Alabama thrower Joe Williams is ready to compete against the best.

Williams is one of 30 track and field athletes that qualified for nationals at Alabama.

"It's been a dream of mine ever since I was in high school, so to come out here and compete again is just awesome," the Alabama senior said.

Throwing discus for the Crimson Tide is something Williams first never really considered.

"My sophomore year of high school we drove by the track and it was in bad shape. I didn't see anyone out there and I was like I'm never going to Alabama, never," said Williams.

Mainly because the Spain Park track and field star grew up an Auburn fan.

"I was the 2010 Cam Newton season, I was at every home game, I was going to be an Auburn Tiger," Williams added.

Williams allegiance soon changed though when we was recruited by Doug Reynolds, the throws coach at Alabama.

"I opened the paper my senior year of high school and it said Alabama hires a whole new coaching staff, and I said oh here we go," Williams said.

Williams signed with Alabama without hesitation on that day four years ago, and on Friday the senior will put on his Alabama jersey for the last time as he competes for a national championship in the discus throw.

"To finish my career at the pinnacle of track and field is going to be awesome," said Williams.

This is Williams' second year in a row to qualify for NCAA Nationals in Eugene.

"The nerves got to me last year. I got caught up in the people and the venue, but my focus is going to be different this year. I have prepared for this all year, and I know I can go out there and compete with the best," Williams said.

Williams will compete Friday in the men's discus throw at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.