3 men charged in Adger home invasion

Three men have been charged in connection with a home invasion that happened in Adger.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 2300 block of Mud Creek Road around 4:30 a.m. on May 19.

The homeowners said they were awakened by four masked men who had forced their way in the back door and stole guns, jewelry, and prescription medication. The suspects then left in an unknown vehicle.

After speaking with the victims detectives determined that there had been only three suspects.

Detectives say shortly after the burglary, one of the victim’s credit cards had been used at a convenience store on Academy Drive in Bessemer. They obtained video surveillance from the store which showed one of the suspects, indentified as Jamie Cowherd, using the card.

Cowherd and another suspect Jamie Meadows had been stopped by Hueytown Police. They were both arrested for outstanding warrants. Meadows was in custody at the Hueytown City Jail and Cowherd been transferred to the Tuscaloosa Metro Jail. Detectives questioned both suspects.

While questioning the suspects, it was revealed that Meadows was the adopted adult son of the victims and that he had enlisted the help of Cowherd and Roy Jones in the home invasion.

Meadows initially told detectives that he was forced by the other two to show them where his parents lived and that he did not participate in the burglary. He later admitted to taking part in the crime. All three suspects wore masks and Meadows did not speak to prevent him from being identified by his parents.

The stolen property has not yet been recovered.



Meadows was arrested May 25 and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bond set at $285,000.

Cowherd was arrested May 31 and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, first-degree theft of property and second-degree theft of property.

Cowherd remains in the Tuscaloosa Metro Jail on unrelated charges. He will be transferred to Jefferson County upon his release.

Jones is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree assault. first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property 2nd and fraudulent use of a credit Card. Jones remains at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roy Scott Jones is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

