Josh Jones running for Alabama Governor

Josh Jones running for Alabama Governor


BIRMINGHAM, AL

On Tuesday, Josh Jones announced he is running for Alabama Governor.

With no political background, he's spent his career in the medical device industry.

Jones' campaign kickoff is this weekend.

Since candidates couldn't legally begin raising campaign funds until Monday, Jones put up a hefty $235,000 loan along with a $15,000 loan he made to himself in April.

