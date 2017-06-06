Health Headlines: National Dairy Month

Last month was National Osteoporosis Month. Last week, UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin discussed osteoporosis – what it is, the risk factors for it, and what you can do about it. Now it's June – and that means it's National Dairy Month. So let's start it off with talking about getting enough of one of the most important nutrients for your bones: calcium. Making the Calcium Connection.... Getting enough calcium is crucial for bone health. Calcium is the major mineral in your bones. It doesn't matter where you get your calcium – food, supplements, or both – just as long as you get it! Most people need a total of 1000 to 1500 milligrams every day.
Here are some tips on how to get the right amount of this bone-building nutrient.
Milk:
Serving size 8 ounces or 1 cup
Calcium 30 percent = 300 mg of calcium
You can only use this trick for calcium - not for any other nutrients. But it will work for calcium on any label since all labeling must follow the same format.
These tips will help you make the calcium connection. But don't go overboard. The upper limit for calcium intake is 2400 mg so be wise and stay below 2000 mg per day to stay on the safe side.
Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.