Health Headlines: National Dairy Month

Last month was National Osteoporosis Month. Last week, UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin discussed osteoporosis – what it is, the risk factors for it, and what you can do about it. Now it's June – and that means it's National Dairy Month. So let's start it off with talking about getting enough of one of the most important nutrients for your bones: calcium. Making the Calcium Connection.... Getting enough calcium is crucial for bone health. Calcium is the major mineral in your bones. It doesn't matter where you get your calcium – food, supplements, or both – just as long as you get it! Most people need a total of 1000 to 1500 milligrams every day.

Here are some tips on how to get the right amount of this bone-building nutrient.

Read labels! You may already be getting some calcium through the foods that you eat and the beverages you drink. So how can you tell how much is in that glass or fortified juice or slice of cheese? Look at the "Nutrition Facts" and you will find calcium per serving as a percentage of your daily need – that is if 1000 mg is your daily need. If you want to know how many actual milligrams are in a serving, simply remove the percentage sign, add a zero, and you now have milligrams of calcium. Here's an example:

Milk:

Serving size 8 ounces or 1 cup

Calcium 30 percent = 300 mg of calcium

You can only use this trick for calcium - not for any other nutrients. But it will work for calcium on any label since all labeling must follow the same format.

Fortify with calcium. Many foods that are not normally high in calcium, like orange juice, are now being fortified with both calcium and vitamin D. If you drink orange juice regularly, why not get the extra calcium at the same time?

Supplements vs. Food. If you can't get enough calcium from foods, try supplements. The calcium from supplements is absorbed just as well as the calcium from foods. So top off your calcium from foods with the calcium from supplements.

Choosing a supplement. Quality supplements are available at very low cost. Take calcium carbonate supplements such as Caltrate, Tums, Oscal, or Viactiv with food for best absorption. You can take calcium citrate supplements with or without food.

Spread out your doses. Don't get all of your calcium at once. Absorption will be better if you spread it out to at least 2 to 3 times per day. If you have lots of calcium at one meal – like milk on your cereal and calcium-fortified juice at breakfast – save your calcium supplements for later on the day. You should get 400 to 600 mg of calcium two to three times per day.

These tips will help you make the calcium connection. But don't go overboard. The upper limit for calcium intake is 2400 mg so be wise and stay below 2000 mg per day to stay on the safe side.

