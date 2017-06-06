New in books

Susan Swagler writes about books at her "Turn the Page" blog and in Birmingham Magazine. She introduced us to some summer reading books! Pack your beach bags - each of these books will take you somewhere new.

"Extraordinary Adventures" by Daniel Wallace

"The Shark Club" by Ann Kidd Taylor

"A Fraction of the Whole" by Steve Toltz

"Faithful" by Alice Hoffman

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.