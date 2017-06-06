Homicide investigation underway in Hoover

A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his apartment.

Hoover police got a call around 10:22 p.m. on Monday about an assault at The Renaissance at Galleria Apartments.

The caller, who was visiting the man at his apartment, told police the victim had been attacked by his roommate.

Police say the man's body was found in his bedroom with severe injuries to his face, head and torso. A hammer found near the victim appears to have been used in the attack.

The suspect, Ledarius Jaquard Peterson, was arrested a few hours later by Bessemer Police on Academy Drive. Police say he was driving the victim's car and had blood on his clothes.

Peterson is charged with murder and first-degree theft of property. He is in the Hoover City Jail.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notififed.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Sergeant Clint Blackmon at 205-444-7582.

