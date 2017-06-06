Authorities identify man killed with hammer at Hoover apartment complex

A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his apartment.

That man has been identified as Shunoah Seantel Turner.

Hoover police got a call around 10:22 p.m. on Monday about an assault at The Renaissance at Galleria Apartments.

The caller, who was visiting the man at his apartment, told police the victim had been attacked by his roommate.

Police say the man's body was found in his bedroom with severe injuries to his face, head and torso. A hammer found near the victim appears to have been used in the attack.

The suspect, Ledarius Jaquard Peterson, was arrested a few hours later by Bessemer police on Academy Drive. Police say he was driving the victim's car and had blood on his clothes.

"This was a brutal attack. The victim did sustain injuries to his head, to his face, to his torso," said Lt. Keith Czeskleba. "I don't want to say whether it was premeditated or spontaneous just because that's one of the things that investigators are still trying to determine at this point."

When asked whether police feel good about the case, Czeskleba said, "At this point, yes. To get someone apprehended that short after the crime occurred, with the evidence such as we've talked about, that is certainly very helpful."

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Peterson is charged with murder and first-degree theft of property. He is being held in the Hoover City Jail on $130,000 bond.

The victim was also employed at The Renaissance at Galleria Apartments.

The company released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our employee. He was a valued contributor and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his friends, co-workers and family."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.