Dairy food options

Are you looking to add more versatility to meals, snacks and desserts? It's time to find new inspiration in a place you might not expect… now you can discover the fresh possibilities in your grocer's dairy aisle. Today's dairy aisle has evolved over the years - from exotic flavors, unique combinations and pairings to innovative packaging, dairy products are way more than just your average fridge staples.

While families are still purchasing milk, eggs and butter, the evolution of yogurts and cheeses have expanded and boomed in popularity. Additionally, milk alternatives are available in a variety of options and creating buzz for its health benefits. Shoppers are eagerly shopping this aisle for inventive flavors and emerging trends more so now than ever before.

B ecause June is Dairy Month, Ceci Carmichael shares some new innovations in the dairy aisle, the benefits of choosing dairy, and easy, creatively-inspired recipes. Dairy department sales reached just over $71 billion in 2015 compared to $69 billion in 2014 Ready-to-eat desserts and whipped topping have above average sales rates with boomers. Innovation with yogurt is driving growth with a 3.1% dollar increase from 2014-2015; same with eggs having an 11.2 percent dollar increase. There are more than 2,000 varieties of cheeses in the dairy aisle. For more information visit www.EasyHomeMeals.com

