Jeh Jeh Live: Red Rock Tuesday

Jeh Jeh joined us live from Brookside for Red Rock Tuesday. Brookside offers opportunities for canoeing, kayaking, camping, hiking, biking, and walking/running trails. The city is also working on a paved trail that will follow alongside Five Mile Creek so that users can enjoy the natural beauty as they exercise.

The Brookside Greenway system is a little over 2 miles long and made of crushed stone. It originates at the Brookside Park and follows along Five Mile Creek. It's a beautiful view of the river and allows you to walk past some of the historical markers of Brookside, like the original columns of the old school house. This is a great part of the greenway because it takes you past some of the historical markers and culturally significant points of Brookside.

From here, you can walk a short distance and see the original pillars from the first school house here in town. You also walk past the "Kissing Rock" which is well known here in Brookside. Legend has it that if you take your partner to this rock that overlooks Five Mile Creek and you kiss, you will be with that person forever. Learn more about the popular outdoor activities, companies, canoe launches, and more at www.brooksidealabama.com/?page_id=101 or call 205-674-5550. One of the main objectives of the Red Rock Trail system is to get people outdoors and connecting with nature. This trail is a perfect example of obtaining that goal. You get to walk the banks of Five Mile Creek and engage with the river and see up-close what goes on in this type of aquatic environment.

Trails, canoe launches, parks, and campgrounds not only offer community residents a local place get out in the sun and create some positive memories together, but they also attract outdoors enthusiasts from all over Central Alabama. Canoeing is a great way to get a workout. You are not only working on cardiovascular health, but canoeing and kayaking help build abdominal and upper body strength. It's a great way to explore while also getting exercise. Remember to always wear a life preserver when you are out on the water!

Stanford did a study in 2015 that found quantifiable evidence that going outside and walking in a natural environment can lower people's risks of depression. The study looked at people exercising in natural environments versus urban environments and found that people who exercised natural settings showed decreased activity in a region of the brain associated with a key factor in depression. This is important because we can help our mental health by exercising in nature- which is really easy thanks to the Red Rock Trail System. The Red Rock Trail is unique because it has always been created with the input of community members, so this is a great example of community members telling their story and highlighting it as part of their trail system.

This is a great place to take your special someone to connect with the local history while also getting some exercise and also getting great views of Five Mile Creek. The Fresh Water Land Trust works to preserve open space and build the Red Rock Ridge & Valley Trail System because it allows communities to reconnect to each other, to neighborhood amenities, to parks and green spaces, all in an effort to improve health and the connectivity of our community. For more information on the many hiking trails and future plans, visit www.redrocktrail.org/.

