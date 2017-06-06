Alabaster police responding to armed robbery at gas station - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabaster police responding to armed robbery at gas station

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities are on the scene of an armed robbery at an Alabaster gas station. 

Police responded to a Shell location on 1st Street South at 7 a.m., according to officers on the scene. 

No injuries reported. 

There is no word on suspects, according to police. 

