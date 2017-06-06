Tuscaloosa committee to discuss short-term home rentals Tuesday

The City of Tuscaloosa will take another step Tuesday toward legalizing short-term home rentals in Tuscaloosa.

A proposed ordinance will go before the Tuscaloosa City Council’s Administration and Policy Committee that would allow and put regulations in place for short-term rentals. Online listings show some Tuscaloosa residents are offering their homes for short-term rentals, even though the practice is currently prohibited in the city.

The proposed ordinance puts in place a number of requirements for short-term rentals, regarding business licenses, payment of lodging taxes to the City, inspections, insurance coverage and in what areas of the city short-term rentals would be allowed.

In the past, some city officials have said continuing the ban on short-term rentals would cost the city resources, in terms of staff to enforce the ban, as well as missed tax revenue.

The Administration and Policy Committee meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Tuscaloosa City Hall.

