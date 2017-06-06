Mickey: One more wet day then cooler, drier air

We are beginning the day with overcast skies and scattered sprinkles.

Temperatures to start our day begin mainly in the low 70s to upper 60s.

Look for a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with highs near 80 and light, variable winds.

Tonight showers are expected to begin pushing out of our area, with decreasing clouds expected in the overnight hours. Lows tonight should be close to 63 degrees with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday looks to be quite the transitional day in our weather. Cooler, drier air is expected to build in, bringing an end to our damp, muggy and wet weather system. Under clearing skies expect highs in the low 80s tomorrow and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Thursday through the weekend should be some great days to hit the pool, head to the lake or get some yard work done. Expect highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 60s. This weekend does start to heat up however with upper 80 degree readings anticipated.

Showers and storms are expected to return as we head into our new workweek.

Don't forget your umbrella today, and have a good one.

