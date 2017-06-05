Special Missing children agency searching for West Blocton teen

A West Blocton teen has been missing since Friday. Center for Search and Investigations for missing children is actively looking for 15-year-old Brooks Lacy.

In the meantime, Lacy's family hopes someone will recognize the missing teen and contact authorities. “It's the worse feeling in the world not knowing where your grandchild is who you love so much,” said Vicki Lacy.

Vicki Lacy, Brooks' Grandma shared how her grandson always came home on time after hanging out with friends. That's why, when he didn't come home early Friday evening as told, she knew something was wrong.

“He left here on his bicycle,” said Aunt Janice Crumpton. His Aunt Janice Crumpton said they checked certain areas Brooks usually hangs out in West Blocton, but there was no sign of him, until they found his bike in the back of this abandoned truck. “He's on foot or with someone in a vehicle we don't know about,” said Crumpton.

Crumpton said a relative saw her nephew walking on the road Friday evening, that's when he was last spotted.

“Grandmother thought, well he's on his way home well then when it got to be 7 O'clock all of us became very concerned,” said Crumpton.

“Brooks you know I love you, please call me or come home, find a way,” said Lacy.

Family of Brooks have reached out to friends of his but so far no one has seen or heard from him. “I'm so worried about you,” said Lacy.“We want him safe and back,” said Crumpton.

West Blocton Police is also helping with this case. If you know of Lacy's whereabouts you are encouraged to call them at 205-926-1985 or Private Investigator Rick Victorino at 256-345-2068.

