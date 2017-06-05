J-P: Patchy fog overnight with morning showers

Expect some patchy fog overnight with increasing rain chances. Rain chances will remain high on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 70s. We'll see a few thunderstorms. The rain should decrease through the evening with clearing skies late in the day. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s.

Big changes are on the way Wednesday with the return of sunshine. Expect highs in the lower 80s. It will be cool at night with overnight lows falling into the upper 50s.

The milder and drier air will remain through the upcoming weekend. Highs will reach the lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

Weekend Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s to almost 90. This will be a good pool, lake, and river weekend. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s.

