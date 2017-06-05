City keeping close eye on flooding roads

With every big rain storm we have there are some roads that always seem to flood.More >>
Expect some patchy fog overnight with increasing rain chances. Rain chances will remain high on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 70s.More >>
Markers highlight the area where 15-year-old La-Corey Thomas was shot and killed Friday. Police say he was in the car with other teens when gunfire was exchanged and Thomas was fatally wounded.More >>
Yellow caution tape surrounded the Citgo gas station on Parkway East Monday afternoon. This after the store's 29-year-old clerk, Mike Ngangi, was shot Sunday night.More >>
Mayor William Bell has joined 210 other mayors in a pledge to support the Paris climate agreement, despite President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the agreement.More >>
