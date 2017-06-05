City keeping close eye on flooding roads

With every big rain storm we have there are some roads that always seem to flood. This is obviously dangerous for drivers, so we want to make sure the city is doing everything they can to prevent this.

Don Lupo works for the Birmingham Mayor’s office in the Office of Citizens Assistance and he says this is something they are aware of and keep a close eye on. "There are certain areas that we know are going to flood. They are going to flood every time," he explains. Places like Messer Airport Highway, spots along Green Springs Highway, and Roebuck Parkway are prone to flooding. The city knows where these places are because they clean them more often.

They look at these areas to see if they need to put in larger pipes or make any changes but the city says in most cases the flooding is brief. "10 minutes after the rain stops the area clears up so the system really does work but sometimes they get over whelmed," Lupo states.

The city encourages the people of Birmingham to help keep the gutters and inlets clear by bagging your leaves and grass instead of letting it end up in the road ways because when it rains it all gets pushed in to the draining system clogging it up.

If you see any clogging in your area or get stopped but flooding roads call the cities 3-1-1 number and let them know about it so they can work on it.

