Senate Race: Brooks courts metro voters; Fellow candidates trying to build name

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks introduced his state campaign chairman during a news conference in Hoover on Monday. State Rep. Arnold Mooney, who lives in Shelby County, said he would be part of the Brooks campaign.

The move, Brooks said, is part of an effort to attract voters from the Birmingham-Hoover metro.

“Collectively those counties are going to constitute more than one-fourth of the votes cast in the primary if history is any indication,” Rep. Brooks said.

Brooks, currently in his fourth term representing Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District which includes Huntsville, said he was focused on central and south Alabama to build his name while challenging two candidates who have statewide name recognition, current U.S. Senator Luther Strange and former Chief Justice Roy Moore.

“I have to build a rapport with the people of this state in the middle part of this state and the southern part of this state like I have in the northern part of this state,” Brooks said.

Brooks was in Hoover at the Alabama Republican Headquarters where other candidates appeared for a special event.

Candidates Dr. Randy Brinson, Bryan Peeples and Sen. Trip Pittman said they have been actively traveling the state, as well.

“There are a lot of people in the Jefferson-Shelby area that need to hear about the candidates and get the word out,” Dr. Brinson, a Montgomery Republican, said.

“I’ve created jobs, I’ve been a developer, created overseas businesses and am bringing jobs to Alabama right now,” Brinson said. “It’s important that voters understand I am a business man and a Christian leader. I’m self-made, not beholden to any interest.”

“It’s going to come down to traveling this state over the next two and a half months and make sure people know my message which is the future and free enterprise,” Sen. Pittman of Montrose said. “We have to get economic growth going again. A rising tide lifts all boats.”

Bryan Peeples knows he faces an uphill challenge being the youngest candidate who has never run for political office before.

“I want to be the voice of all people, not just Republicans,” Peeples said. “I bring a fresh, different perspective of all the candidates.”

The Republican and Democratic primaries take place in August.

