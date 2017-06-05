Police continue search for gas station homicide suspect

Yellow caution tape surrounded the Citgo gas station on Parkway East Monday afternoon. This after the store's 29-year-old clerk, Mike Ngangi, was shot Sunday night.

A robbery alarm alerted officers. When they arrived, they found Ngangi wounded but alive with two customers consoling him.

A few hours later, Ngangi would later die from his wound. Police believe the motive behind his death was robbery.

Detectives are still trying to determine if there is any surveillance video that may help lead them to a suspect.

It's not the first time a shooting has happened at this location. In 2016, another clerk was shot, but lived.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.