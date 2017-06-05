Pastor encourages community to keep working together in spite of recent violence

Markers highlight the area where 15-year-old La-Corey Thomas was shot and killed Friday. Police say he was in the car with other teens when gunfire was exchanged and Thomas was fatally wounded.

“We just hate that it happened, regardless of what the circumstances were,” says Steve Green, the pastor of More Than Conquerors Faith Church.

Green says even with the homicide rate being what it is in the city and the season changing, this is not a time to give up, but for everyone to stand together. “We keep saying the same thing over and over, it's easy to get disheartened but we have to keep doing what we're doing,” he encourages. “There’s an old African proverb and it’s just as needed as ever…it takes a whole village.”

He says that includes police, parents, and yes, the church. That involvement, he says, must go past Sunday morning. Last year, MTC joined with several groups across the city to form the Ceasefire anti-violence network.

“But we didn't go in just with just prayer, but we took mentors, teaching them math, kickball, forming relationships. So if the whole village works together, I think we can make a difference if we do not get weary in well doing.”

