Birmingham mayor part of group supporting Paris climate agreement

Mayor William Bell has joined 210 other mayors in a pledge to support the Paris climate agreement, despite President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the agreement.

“It’s a guideline for each city, state, county, and nation to do what they can,” said Mayor Bell.

Bell is part of the Mayors National Climate Action Agenda, better known as the Climate Mayors.

He said the cost of eco-friendly technology and cost savings it provides for municipalities is an incentive for cities to do more.

“The cost of the hardware has gone down. The technology has improved and it makes a cost savings to us that makes sense,” Bell said.

Bell pointed to the city’s efforts to replace street lights with LED lighting, an overhaul of city facilities to lower energy cost, and a plan in the proposed budget to convert parking enforcement vehicles to electric cars.

