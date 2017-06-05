Birmingham PD: Man shoots, kills 2 dogs

Birmingham police believe Grant Randall Sides shot and killed two dogs, one of them being his own.

Police say this all happened on May 26, but they didn't arrest Sides until Monday.

They say Sides crashed his car, and when police arrived he told them his dog had been shot.

When officers went to his apartment in Highland Park, they found his dog shot to death.

Officers then checked the adjacent apartment which also had bullet holes. There they found another dog, Walter, shot to death.

Walter's owner says his dog was at his brother's home when he was shot.

Police say Sides was under the influence of something when he crashed his car, but they did not say what.

"A man, or a family, rather, lost their pet at the indiscretions or the brash decisions of someone else and the reckless actions of someone else and that's a hard pill to swallow for some people and some families. You know pets are loving members of our families and we actually grow really attached to our pets. So we can imagine how hard and how difficult it is for that other family," said Sgt. Bryan Shelton.

Sides is charged with DUI, animal cruelty and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

