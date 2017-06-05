Search continues for missing man in Gadsden creek

A 48-year-old man remains missing at Big Mill’s Creek in Gadsden. Search and rescue teams resumed their search for the man Monday morning.

Additional rain has hurt the search by creating stronger currents in the creek and making it too dangerous for dive teams. "It's hurting the search effort. Of course it’s dangerous over here to begin with, with the extra rain water going across the dam," said Sgt. John Hallman.

39-year-old Betty Ann Moon was with two men fishing in the area below the low head dam. Authorities say she jumped into the water and went under. A man jumped in to rescue her, but he too went under.

The search was hampered by the rain and current at Big Mills Creek. Still, that effort was boosted by the arrival of search dogs from Huntsville. "The Huntsville search unit, cadaver dogs, running and up and down the creek bank. I think the Gadsden fire rescue boats were down stream," said Hallman.

Authorities believe the man's body could be under water near the low head dam and the current is keeping the body under water. Rescue teams plan to continue to search as long as they can to locate the man. "As long as it takes to find him," Hallman said.

Signs have been posted saying the water is hazardous. "It's extremely terrible currents. There have been several people over several years who have drowned here. These currents will suck you up and not let go of you," said Hallman. "This is a dangerous area even to fish on the banks of the creek. Stay out of these waters over here. It’s a low water dam. It will fool you, the currents will."

Emergency crews were called about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The search was suspended at nightfall and resumed Monday. The rain continued off and on much of the day. Family and friends remained at the scene awaiting any word. Authorities are not releasing his name until he is found.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.