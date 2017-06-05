Teen reported missing in West Blocton

A teen has been reported missing from West Blocton, Alabama.

15-year-old Brooks Lacy was last seen on Friday, June 2. It was reported by family that he was leaving to meet with friends.

Lacy is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The West Blocton Police Department is asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 205-926-1985 or private investigator Rick Victorino at 256-345-2068.

