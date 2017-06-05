Tuscaloosa PD hosts free basketball camp for youth

Tuscaloosa police started a new, free basketball camp for youth on Monday.

This week, about 100 kids between ages 8-18 will attend.

Kids ages 8-11 attend the 8 a.m. session. Those between ages 12-18 hit the court at 1 p.m.

Police want to interact with the kids while not wearing a badge and uniform.

"At this time there's so much negativity towards the police officers and the citizens. So right now we're trying to get these kids to realize that police officers are not bad guys," said Sgt. Sebo Sanders.

The free basketball camp ends Friday.

