Tilapia Parmesan Wraps

Ingredients:
4-6 tilapia fillets
1 cup parmesan cheese
1/4 cup mayo
1 stick of butter softened
4 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1/2 tsp dried basil
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
1/4 tsp onion powder
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp celery salt
1 pack of 10" flour wraps
Salad mix
Shredded lettuce
1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 tbsp olive oil - extra virgin olive oil
1 sliced tomato
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
In a large skillet on medium heat add 1 tbsp olive oil and saute fish for a few minutes on each side.
In a separate bowl combine parmesan cheese, mayo, butter, lemon juice, basil, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder and celery salt. Mix together well.
Add combined sauce mixture to the skillet and allow fish to cook an additional minute or two.
In a separate bowl combine your salad ingredients and toss well.
Lay out your wraps and add your fish to each wrap with a few spoonfuls of sauce in the pan, top with salad mixture, wrap and EAT!!! Enjoy.
