Coates Bend Volunteer Fire and Rescue building vandalized over t - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Coates Bend Volunteer Fire and Rescue building vandalized over the weekend

By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC Source: Bakari Savage/WBRC
Source: Etowah County Sheriff's Office Source: Etowah County Sheriff's Office
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Investigators are asking for assistance in gathering information about recent criminal mischief in the Coates Bend community.

Sheriff Todd Entrekin says the Coates Bend Volunteer and Rescue building, a storm shelter and a storage building were all vandalized over the weekend.

Profanity and racial slurs were spray painted onto the exterior of the buildings.

If you have any information on the vandalism, please contact Invesigator Brian Smith at (256) 613-8624.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly