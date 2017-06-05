Coates Bend Volunteer Fire and Rescue building vandalized over the weekend

Investigators are asking for assistance in gathering information about recent criminal mischief in the Coates Bend community.

Sheriff Todd Entrekin says the Coates Bend Volunteer and Rescue building, a storm shelter and a storage building were all vandalized over the weekend.

Profanity and racial slurs were spray painted onto the exterior of the buildings.

If you have any information on the vandalism, please contact Invesigator Brian Smith at (256) 613-8624.

