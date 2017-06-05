FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours expected Monday

FIRST ALERT for heavy rainfall that could cause localized flooding problems. Numerous showers and a few storms impact central Alabama on Monday. At any moment you could experience a heavy downpour, so carry an umbrella wherever you go. The coverage of rain and storms will be up to 70 percent this afternoon and then decrease to 50 percent overnight.



FIRST ALERT on Tuesday for more rain and some thunder. The most organized activity looks to impact areas south of I-20. It will also be the last really muggy day for a while.



Wednesday looks great for cutting hay if you are a farmer, or doing any sort of yard work or outdoor activity. It will be breezy, sunny and feeling much more comfortable outside.



A dry stretch is expected, as of now, between Wednesday and the weekend. The feel to the air will be great too thanks to dew points in the 50s instead of upper 60s and lower 70s.



Tracking wet weather on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.