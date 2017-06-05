Zeigler to discuss Bentley, Strange on Birmingham broadcast of NPR's 'Weekend Edition'

State Auditor Jim Zeigler will discuss his role in the Bentley Scandal on a live broadcast of NPR's "Weekend Edition Saturday" show this weekend in Birmingham.

Zeigler, who filed an ethics complaint against former Governor Robert Bentley, will discuss what he calls the "The Bentley-Strange Scandal" with host Scott Simon on Saturday, June 10 at the historic Lyric Theatre starting at 6:30 a.m.

Tickets are available at Tickemaster.com. Zeigler will post an offer for free admission on his Facebook page.

His filing resulted in a finding of probable cause that Bentley violated the law, Bentley resigned five days later.

Zeigler also filed a lawsuit seeking a special election for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Bentley appointee Luther Strange.

"The system worked," Zeigler said of the scandal. "It got rid of a rogue governor. Now, the election can get rid of a rogue U.S. Senator (meaning Strange.)"

The special election for Strange's seat will be held in December.

"Weekend Edition Saturday" is listened to by 5.7 million listeners on 800 stations.

