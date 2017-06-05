Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosting 'Where's the Money' financial literacy event

The effort continues to grow small, minority owned business in West Alabama.

Tuscaloosa's Minority Business Council believes it can makes it easier for those business owners by better educating them.

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama is hosting a financial literacy event called "Where's the Money" on Thursday, June 8.

Vendors at Where's the Money will include people from several banks and other financial institutions.

People looking to start a new business or grow an existing one can learn how to get the money to do that by talking to some of the people at this meeting.

"The Minority Business Council has reached a lot of small businesses in this area. We've listened to them and tried to determine their needs. And so funding is one area of the key issues that we're trying to address," said Carolyn Tubbs with the Chamber of Commerce.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Tuscaloosa's McDondald Hughes Center.

The cost is $10 per person.

You can register by emailing Tubbs at carolyn@tuscaloosachamber.com or calling (205) 391-0556.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.