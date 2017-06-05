Mickey: More showers today and tomorrow

We have just a few more days in our wet weather pattern. Today and Tuesday expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with morning temperatures near 70 and highs in the low 80s.

FINALLY a cold front pushes this stubborn wet weather pattern away from us and Wednesday we get to see some SUNSHINE all day long.

It looks like we will settle into a dry weather pattern with mostly clear skies through the weekend with temperatures fairly close to seasonal averages.

Showers are expected to return early next workweek.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.