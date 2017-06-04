Blount Co. Commission to hold meeting following fatal wrecks in the community

Eight fatalities in 11 days in Blount County, now the County Commission is holding a special called meeting Monday, June 5, to address the recent traffic fatalities.

Half of those fatalities involve children making even more difficult for first responders.

Monday’s meeting is to get input from the community and first responders on ways to encourage safe driving.

According to Blount County EMS those who didn’t die in those traffic accidents, also sustained some serious injuries.

Most recently a garbage truck driver was also struck while working on Highway 79. That was the same place of a two separate head on collision where three children died.

Weslie Powell a Field Paramedic for Blount County EMS said the Sheriff’s Office who patrols the Locust Fork community is cracking down on drivers.

“They are really patrolling that area heavy working because of all the wrecks. They are trying to cut down on the speed, cut down on the distracted driving and bring more attention for people to pay closer attention to what they are doing,” Powell said

Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Cleveland Community Center.

