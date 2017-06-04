Wes: Scattered storms and showers likely through Tuesday, less humid air settles in on Wednesday

REST OF TONIGHT: Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to impact areas along and east of I-65. Some of the heaviest rain was falling in Chilton County. I can’t rule out some localized flooding because of the recent heavy rain. The good news is that forecast data suggests we will see the wet weather thin out by midnight, with only isolated showers or sprinkles through the early morning hours. The coverage of scattered storms and showers will be on the increase during the day tomorrow so remain alert for possibly lightning and check the WBRC First Alert Weather app before heading out the door.

CHANGES ARE COMING: The chance for rain will continue into the day on Tuesday. Once again, the chance for any organized severe weather will remain very low. The primary impacts will continue to be the threats of localized flooding and lightning. A strong June cold front will move south on Tuesday and slowly track across our area Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday. This will bring a much drier air mass, with a welcomed break in the muggy air. Highs will remain in the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, with lots of sunshine. It is going to feel very nice during the morning hours, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. The moisture levels will start to rise again by next weekend and this will gradually lead to more afternoon clouds and possibly a stray shower or two. Mickey will be in with updates beginning at 4 a.m.

