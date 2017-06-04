'Am I going to survive this?': St. Vincent's Hospital celebrates National Cancer Survivor's Day

When Carla Youngblood was diagnosed with breast cancer in Oct. 2015, she wondered whether she would survive.

“Every time you hear the word ‘cancer,’ you automatically think of the word ‘death,”’ she explained.

But after 10 months of treatments, which included 16 rounds of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and 26 radiation treatments, Youngblood has a new outlook.

“I feel wonderful, everything is going good. I have three-month follow-ups, six-month follow-ups, with the various different doctors,” she said Sunday at St. Vincent’s Hospital. “I’ve been getting positive results every time I go.”

Now, nearly 10 months after her last radiation treatment, Youngblood joined other current and former patients, and families, to celebrate National Cancer Survivor’s Day.

“It’s a celebration of all of our patients and our families who have survived cancer and their families,” said Louis Josof, St. Vincent’s Oncology Counselor. “Because so many of our patients have been through so much, through radiation, chemotherapy, surgery or all of the above, so we think it’s really important for them to be celebrated for their survivorship.”

National Cancer Survivor’s Day, an organization, advocates for patients during treatment and for years following recovery. It fights for increased access to specialists, insurance, employment, among other things.

This is the third-year St. Vincent’s hosted an event for survivors. It’s Youngblood’s second year attending.

“This is one of the most awesome things that they do,” she said.

“To someone who may have just gotten a diagnosis or a family member, or a loved one, know you can do it. Everything is in the mind. If you focus and be determined on the outcome versus what you’re going through, you’ll see yourself through to the end.”

