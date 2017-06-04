Crash on Hugh Daniel Drive claims woman's life - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Crash on Hugh Daniel Drive claims woman's life

Source: Raycom Media Source: Raycom Media
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Hoover police investigating a deadly car crash on Hugh Daniel Drive between North Lake Drive and Farm House Way.

A woman driving a Nissan Sentra left the road and hit a tree. She driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly