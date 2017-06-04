Police: Man shot, killed at Birmingham gas station

A man lost his life after being shot Saturday night at a Citgo gas station in the 9800 block of Parkway East in Birmingham.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Mike Nygani.

Officers responded to the scene and found two people consoling the victim. The victim underwent surgery at UAB Hospital and later died from his wound.

Investigators believe a robbery may have been the motive.

“People should be able to go to work and return home without being the victim of a crime. Our investigators will work hard to bring this family answers and bring the killer to justice,” Sgt. Bryan Shelton said.

Anyone with details about the case is asked to call the police.

