Birmingham police arrest suspect in murder of gas station clerk

Chandler Bryant (Source: BPD) Chandler Bryant (Source: BPD)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A man lost his life after being shot Saturday night at a Citgo gas station in the 9800 block of Parkway East in Birmingham.

Police identified the victim as 29-year-old Mike Ngangi.

Officers responded to the scene and found two people consoling the victim. The victim underwent surgery at UAB Hospital and later died from his wound.

Investigators believe a robbery may have been the motive.

“People should be able to go to work and return home without being the victim of a crime. Our investigators will work hard to bring this family answers and bring the killer to justice,” Sgt. Bryan Shelton said.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Chandler Bryant in the shooting of Mike Ngangi. Bryant has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bond.

