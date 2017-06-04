Wes: Scattered storms and showers will remain likely through Monday; Big changes by mid-week

REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT: Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will remain quite numerous through the evening hours tonight, so hang on to the umbrella. The general motion with the wet weather today has been southwest to northeast. I do want to give you a First Alert for the possibility of localized flooding. I don’t see any organized severe weather; however, the tropical downpours we are experiencing could produce lots of rain in a short amount of time. The good news is that the wet weather has been moving along nicely, so most of the rain hasn’t lasted for too long, with some nice breaks. Be sure to check the First Alert Weather app for lighting and precipitation alerts before heading out the door. The scattered showers and storms should thin out in coverage by midnight, but I can’t rule out some lingering precipitation into the early morning hours. Be ready for another muggy start in the morning with lows near 70 degrees.

CHANGES COMING THIS WEEK: Tomorrow is going to be much like today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely, even prior to lunchtime. The chance for rain will continue tomorrow night and into the day on Tuesday. Once again, the chance for any organized severe weather will remain very low. The primary impacts will continue to be the threats of localized flooding and lightning. A strong June cold front will move south on Tuesday and slowly track across our area Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday. This will bring a much drier air mass, with a welcomed break in the muggy conditions. Highs will remain in the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, with lots of sunshine. It is going to feel very nice during the morning hours, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. The moisture levels will start to rise again by next weekend and this will gradually lead to more afternoon clouds and possibly a stray shower or two. I’ll have more specifics in my forecast beginning at 9 p.m. on WBRC.

