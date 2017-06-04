Man arrested for shooting into ex's vehicle on Hwy. 280

A 26-year-old Pell City man is behind bars after deputies say he shot into a vehicle driven by his ex-girlfriend.

Deputies charged Cameron Colby Kay with two counts of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is in the Shelby County Jail with bonds totaling $210,000.

Deputies received a call at 1:20 Saturday morning from the ex-girlfriend saying she and five other passengers were traveling down Highway 280 when the suspect shot at her.

Investigators learned three of the shots entered the vehicle and narrowly missed three of the passengers.

Authorities obtained five warrants for his arrest and took him into custody without incident Saturday afternoon at his home.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.