Coroner identifies woman who drowned at Big Wills Creek

A woman is dead and another person is possibly missing along a creek in the Rainbow City/Gadsden area.

The Etowah County Coroner identified the woman as 39-year-old Betty Ann Moon.

Multiple agencies are on the scene at Big Wills Creek after authorities responded to call of a possible drowning, according to police.

Crews say the water is too dangerous to continue searching for the other person right now.

Lt. Johnathan Alred isn't calling it a recovery mission but treating it like a worst case scenario at this point. Alred called this watching and monitoring.

Someone will be at the scene all night until someone is recovered or the possible victim is found. Etowah County Sheriff's Deputies responded along with EMA, Gadsden Police and Gadsden Fire Department.

