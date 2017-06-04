1 dead at Big Wills Creek; police searching for possible missing - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

1 dead at Big Wills Creek; police searching for possible missing person

(Source: Josh Newton/WBRC) (Source: Josh Newton/WBRC)
GADSDEN, AL (WBRC) -

One person is dead and another person is possibly missing along a creek in the Rainbow City/Gadsden area. 

Multiple agencies are on the scene at Big Wills Creek after authorities responded to call of a possible drowning, according to police. 

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates. 

