FIRST ALERT: Rain heavy at times

Another rainy day on tap with rain continuing into the evening. A southerly wind flow will continue to stream moisture into the area generating scattered showers over the next day or so with rain continuing into Tuesday.

Rain has been increasing through the morning and most areas will receive rain but any thunderstorm activity will likely be limited. The rain will be most widespread in the afternoon and early evening during peak heating hours. Severe weather is not expected but stay Weather Aware and make plans to seek shelter when heavier rain areas move into your area. Tonight we see some decrease in rainfall activity but rainfall chances increase again Monday as a front to the west approaches the state. Rain will continue for the first half of the week. The accompanying area of low pressure will develop over the Northern Gulf by late Monday and scattered areas of rain continue in the forecast on through Tuesday. Then, a cold front pushes down through the Tennessee Valley and into Central Alabama finally reaching our area Tuesday afternoon.

There will still be widespread coverage of thunderstorms along the front as it pushes south. The front is expected to move through our area overnight Tuesday or possibly Wednesday morning. After the front exits, northerly winds will bring in cooler and drier air with lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning dropping into the upper Fifties to near Sixty daytime highs in the low to mid-eighties. Another ridge of high pressure begins building strength by the end of next weekend and temperatures will again climb into the upper eighties with a more southerly wind flow also increasing moisture and humidity.

