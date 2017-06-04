FIRST ALERT: Fred says heavy rainfall possible

A warm front draped across Central Alabama will shift north putting us in the warm sector of the front leading to continued rain chances through the beginning of the new work week with increasing rain chances today and tomorrow and rain chances linger through Tuesday. With the available moisture in place, there is the potential for localized flooding in some of the areas which receive the heaviest rain.

An area of low pressure begins moving toward the southeast tonight with an accompanying cold front approaching the Tennessee Valley Monday, interacting with the warm moist air mass, leaving rain chances in the forecast as the cold front finally pushes the warmer air south Monday meaning more widespread rain. Enough instability will be in place to support thunderstorm development, but storms should remain below severe limits.

The main concern will be locally heavy rainfall. Tuesday night, the front pushes south and rain chances will finally end. A northerly wind flow will bring in cooler and drier conditions for the second half of the work-week.

